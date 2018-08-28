Teenage woman assaulted after being approached by group of boys in Ipswich

An 18-year-old woman was assaulted in Wellesley Road in Ipswich, near the railway bridge Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

An 18-year-old woman was assaulted after being approached by a group of young boys in Ipswich.

The assault happened at around 3.30pm yesterday, Tuesday, November 6, on Wellesley Road, close to the railway bridge.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, she was approached by four boys as she was walking.

She said: “One of the boys then assaulted the woman before leaving the scene.

“The boys are thought to be between 10 and 12 years of age. “The main suspect is described as wearing jeans and a jacket and speaking an eastern European language.”

She added the The victim sustained bruises and was ‘very shaken’ by the assault.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anybody who has any information regarding the incident to call 101 quoting reference 37/64532/18.

Alternatively contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.