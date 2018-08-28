Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Teenage woman assaulted after being approached by group of boys in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 17:07 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:07 07 November 2018

An 18-year-old woman was assaulted in Wellesley Road in Ipswich, near the railway bridge Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

An 18-year-old woman was assaulted in Wellesley Road in Ipswich, near the railway bridge Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

An 18-year-old woman was assaulted after being approached by a group of young boys in Ipswich.

The assault happened at around 3.30pm yesterday, Tuesday, November 6, on Wellesley Road, close to the railway bridge.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, she was approached by four boys as she was walking.

She said: “One of the boys then assaulted the woman before leaving the scene.

“The boys are thought to be between 10 and 12 years of age. “The main suspect is described as wearing jeans and a jacket and speaking an eastern European language.”

She added the The victim sustained bruises and was ‘very shaken’ by the assault.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anybody who has any information regarding the incident to call 101 quoting reference 37/64532/18.

Alternatively contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Hundreds flock to the cathedral for Eve of Peace ceremony

Yesterday, 21:35 Russell Cook
The exhortation was read by Daniel Saunders, the nine-year-old great-grandson of Sergeant Arthur Saunders VC, a Suffolk Regiment soldier from Ipswich awarded the Victoria Cross at the Battle of Loos in 1915. Picture: CPL JAMIE HART

It was full of poignancy and pageantry and attended by up to 800 people from across a wide spectrum of communities in Suffolk.

Westminster’s ‘chronic underfunding’ of education impacting on Suffolk County Council finances

Yesterday, 19:45 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Suffolk County Council is facing a £7.5m overspend for 2018/19 Picture: ARCHANT

“Chronic underfunding” of education by the government has been blamed for a council’s overspending on children’s services.

School sweethearts get dream wedding pictures at Clacton Pier

Yesterday, 19:45 Will Jefford
They were even photographed on the bumper cars dressed in their wedding clothes. Picture: CHRISTIAN DAVIES

Married life got off to a bumpy start for a Frinton couple as they visited Clacton Pier for their wedding photographs - using the dodgems to get a dream snap.

Exclusive Man takes newborn baby to Ipswich Town match

Yesterday, 19:30 Dominic Moffitt
At only 14-days-old Michael Anthony Capeling attends his first match Picture: KRIS CAPELING

Michael Capeling can claim to be Ipswich Town FC’s newest fan having made his home debut at Portman Road at just 14-days-old.

Have you seen missing 83-year-old Joseph Clark from Woodbridge?

Yesterday, 19:08 Adam Howlett
Police are searching for missing 83--year-old Joseph Clark from Woodbridge Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police are appealing for help finding a missing 83-year-old man from Woodbridge.

Updated A14 Orwell Bridge cleared following three-vehicle crash

Yesterday, 18:33 Adam Howlett
Police are at the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GREGG BROWN

The A14 Orwell Bridge has fully opened to traffic after a three-vehicle crash caused heavy tailbacks earlier this evening.

‘Our big retail stores don’t have a future anymore’, warns Suffolk property expert

Yesterday, 18:31 Jessica Hill
Last day of trading at BHS in Ipswich in 2016

A property consultant has spoken out about the challenge of finding tenants willing to move into Suffolk’s rising number of empty retail premises.

Most read

Corrie McKeague’s mum says he may have left area last seen on foot

Corrie's mother Nicola Urquhart returns to Bury St Edmunds on the two-year anniversary of her son's disappearance Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

How living with captain Chambers has helped Lankester reach the Ipswich Town first-team

Jack Lankester is grateful for the support he receives from captain Luke Chambers. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Have you seen missing 83-year-old Joseph Clark from Woodbridge?

Police are searching for missing 83--year-old Joseph Clark from Woodbridge Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Video Watch as Lambert meets with legends Butcher, Burley and Wark as he plots Ipswich Town survival bid

Matt Gill, Jimmy Walker, George Burley, Paul Lambert, John Wark, Stuart Taylor, Terry Butcher and Jim Henry, pictured at Playford Road. Picture: ITFC

Jail starts calling prisoners ‘residents’ and cells ‘rooms’

HMP Warren Hill in Hollesley, Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT

‘Another 40 years of traffic misery’ - anger at decision NOT to build Sudbury bypass

Labour transport spokesman Jack Owen is unhappy at Suffolk County Council's decision not to build a bypass in Sudbury Picture: SUFFOLK LABOUR GROUP

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24