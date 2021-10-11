News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Woman banned from Braintree town centre over persistent antisocial behavior

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 5:20 PM October 11, 2021   
Kelly Bastock, banned from Braintree, Essex by Colchester Magistrates court

Kelly Bastock has been banned from Braintree town centre, following a string of anti-social behavior. - Credit: Essex Police

A woman has been banned from Braintree town centre for repeated acts of anti-social behaviour.

Kelly Bastock, 36, has been made the subject of a three year criminal behaviour order banning her from the town centre outside pre-arranged appointments. 

Appearing at Colchester Magistrates Court on October 1, Bastock, of no fixed address, admitted to two counts of failing to comply with a community protection notice and one count of assaulting an emergency worker. 

Bastock was previously issued a community protection notice on April 28, excluding her from the town centre.

She breached this notice on May 5, and was subsequently arrested. She was charged with failing to comply with a community protection notice. 

Five days later, Bastock once again returned to the town centre where she went into the Boots in the George Shopping Centre and she was abusive towards a member of staff.

This led to her being removed from the shopping centre by the security team, who then contacted Essex police. 

She was arrested but later assaulted an officer while in police custody.

Following her plea at magistrates court, Bastock was banned from the town centre for three years under the criminal behaviour order, outside of pre-arranged appointments. 

This means that she will be arrested if she sets foot in the area.

Bastock was served with other conditions as part of the order.

The 36-year-old was told she would find herself in breach of the order if she acted in a manner that leads to her causing harassment, alarm or distress, or if she was found to have used any form of violence or threatening or abusive language. 

She is also required by this order to engage with mental health, substance misuse and addiction support agencies that she is referred to by professional organisations. 

Inspector Jenna Mirrington-French, of Braintree and Uttlesford's community policing team, said: “We sought a criminal behaviour order to not only protect the public of Braintree from Bastock’s continued anti-social behaviour, which was causing alarm and distress, but also to ensure she receives the help she needs.”


