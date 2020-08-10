‘Amazing’ nurses inspired dad with leukemia to live for five years after being given just three months to live

Graham Stanford was given three months to live but the Macmillan nurses who cared for him inspired him to keep fighting and he lived another five years. Picture: STANFORD FAMILY Archant

A Suffolk woman is shaving her head in recognition of Macmillan nurses after their efforts in her dad’s cancer care helped him stay alive to see his daughter’s wedding and meet his grandchildren.

Graham got to meet his two granddaughters, Chloe and Melissa, thanks to the care of Macmillan nurses. Picture: STANFORD FAMILY Graham got to meet his two granddaughters, Chloe and Melissa, thanks to the care of Macmillan nurses. Picture: STANFORD FAMILY

Graham Stanford was diagnosed with lymphoctic leukemia in 2008 and his daughter Lynda, from Walsham le Willows, thought it was the end for him.

“He had given up on life and when the chemo started he had no fight left in him, nothing left to give,” the 35-year-old explained.

“We were told his chances were slim and that he had three months to live, but then the Macmillan nurses were so kind, bringing laughter and smiles and reassuring us all – it gave him the will to live and fight again.”

With the help and support of those nurses Graham was able to live long enough to see Lynda get married in 2009 and meet both her daughters, his granddaughters, Chloe and Melissa.

Graham was alive to see his daughter Lynda get married thanks to Macmillan nurses. Picture: STANFORD FAMILY Graham was alive to see his daughter Lynda get married thanks to Macmillan nurses. Picture: STANFORD FAMILY

“They had such a wonderful relationship with him and even though he’s gone now they have great memories and they had that time to get to know him,” the mum-of-two said.

“He was a flirt right to the end, even when he was on a ventilator in intensive care unable to talk, he slipped one of the nurses a note to ask what time she finished her shift so he could take her out for a drink.

“Those women truly deserve medals they are just so loving, caring and kind and I can’t imagine being surrounded by loss and still smiling.”

Graham got to meet his two granddaughters, Chloe and Melissa, thanks to the care of Macmillan nurses. Picture: STANFORD FAMILY Graham got to meet his two granddaughters, Chloe and Melissa, thanks to the care of Macmillan nurses. Picture: STANFORD FAMILY

Graham died in 2013 at the age of 64 with his three children by his side holding his hand.

With the Covid-19 pandemic highlighting the work of nurses and those who provide end of life care, Lynda has decided to Brave The Shave for Macmillan.

She added: “For me it’s genuinely about giving back to the people who made my dad fight again, honestly thanks to these people I had the most incredible five years with him.”

Lynda will be live streaming the head shave on Facebook at 2pm on Saturday, August 14, from Field of Dreams Farm in Thurston.

There is also a raffle with prizes donated from local business, including £50 worth of treatments from a business owner who’s family was helped by Macmillan nurses in their time of need.

To enter the raffle and support Macmillan nurses,call Lynda on 01359 259 837.

