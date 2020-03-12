Cruel fraudsters trick elderly woman out of £75,000 life savings

The woman lost £75,000 in telephone fraud to scammers Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO Marco_Piunti

Police have urged Suffolk residents to be vigilant of telephone fraud after an elderly woman lost her life savings of £75,000 to fraudsters.

Bury St Edmunds police said a woman in her 80s, who lives in a nearby village, was duped into transferring a large sum of money by thieves posing as fraud department officers.

The victim was also persuaded into withdrawing cash, which was later collected by a female courier.

The money had been set aside to pay for the care of the woman's unwell husband.

Suffolk Constabulary were notified of the theft on Tuesday, March 10.

Bury St Edmunds police said on Twitter: 'These offenders are the gutter of society.'

Police are urging residents not to hand over cash or cards, or any other bank details, to callers under similar circumstances.

They have asked anyone who has received a similar call to contact Suffolk Constabulary, quoting reference 37/15013/20.