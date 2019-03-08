Student tried to smuggle cannabis into prison by hiding drugs in bra and knickers

A 21-year-old student who tried to smuggle cannabis into a Suffolk jail by hiding the drugs in her underwear has avoided prison.

Sima Tasnim was caught trying to sneak three packages of a cannabis/tobacco mix into Highpoint prison in Stradishall, near Newmarket, on November 25 last year.

Tasnim, from Romford, hid the packages in her bra and knickers "as a favour for a friend", but was caught by the prison's drugs dogs and searched.

The drugs, worth a street value of around £50, were discovered and Tasnim, a health and social care student in London, was arrested.

She pleaded guilty to bringing a 'List A' prohibited article into a prison at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday.

Fran Lewis, probation officer, said Tasnim had been affected by the death of her grandma who she had been caring for prior to her death.

Miss Lewis said: "It was after her grandma's death that she began a two-week period of sofa surfing and although not using drink and drugs herself, was associating with those who did.

"She agreed to visit a man she had known for five years on his birthday, which she did.

"On this visit, she felt sorry for him and agreed to visit him again the following week.

"It was then he told her that 'it was no big deal' to bring drugs into the prison and that he 'needed something'.

"She denies being in a relationship with this man. Her family are heartbroken and disappointed with her actions."

Annabel Gough, defending, said Tasnim made an "extremley poor decision".

She said: "This was not for personal gain, it was very much a favour for a friend.

"She is not someone you will see inside a dock ever again.

"It was an extremely poor decision taken at a time of considerable angst in her life."

Sentencing, Judge John Devaux said bring drugs into prison was "a serious offence".

But added that Tasnim was of good character and had no previous convictions.

Tasnim was given a four-month prison sentence, suspended for a year, a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and made to pay £340 in costs.

The judge also made an order for the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.