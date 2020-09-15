E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Woman allegedly brought cannabis and tobacco into Suffolk jail

PUBLISHED: 14:36 15 September 2020

Rianna Taylor appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Rianna Taylor appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

A woman accused of trying to bring cannabis and tobacco into a Suffolk jail will appear at the crown court next month.

Rianna Taylor, 23, of Ida Road, Tottenham, London, is alleged to have brought cannabis and tobacco into Highpoint Prison, in Stradishall, near Newmarket, on March 8.

Taylor appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Tuesday charged with bringing a list A article into a prison and a further count of bringing a list C article into a jail.

The charge of bringing cannabis into a prison must go directly to the crown court and magistrates declined jurisdiction for the tobacco offence, choosing to send it to the crown court.

Magistrates granted Taylor unconditional bail and ordered a pre-sentence report from the Probation Service ahead of her next court appearance.

Taylor will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on October 13.

