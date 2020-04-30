Woman allegedly coughs in man’s face after claiming she has coronavirus

The assault is alleged to have happened in Plough Lane, Sudbury, outside a residential property. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A woman has allegedly assaulted a man in Sudbury during a disagreement in the street, by coughing in his face after claiming she potentially has Covid-19.

The incident took place yesterday (Wednesday, April 29) at around 5.40pm in Plough Lane, Sudbury.

Suffolk police were called to attend the incident as the victim of the alleged attack was in distress.

The man and woman were involved in a verbal disagreement outside a residential property when the assault is said to have happened.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident and ask anyone with any information about this incident, or who saw anything suspicious at the time, to contact Suffolk police quoting reference number 37/23846/20.

This can be done via email or online.