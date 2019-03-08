Party took place at Magpie pub in hours before murder

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Mystery still surrounds the death of a woman who died following a 'party' at a well known Suffolk pub sparking a major police inquiry.

There was a police prescence at the Magpie pub att day on Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN There was a police prescence at the Magpie pub att day on Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Detectives launched a murder investigation at the weekend after they were called to The Magpie Pub at Stonham Parva on the A140 between Ipswich and Norwich, at about 3.30am yesterday.

A police spokesman said a woman in her 40s died at the scene and a 52-year-old woman has subsequently been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Officers are now saying that they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.

It has also been confirmed by police that there was a party at the pub on Saturday evening.

The Magpie pub has an attention-grabbing archway over the A140 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The Magpie pub has an attention-grabbing archway over the A140 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A post on the pub's Facebook page said it was closed yesterday, but would reopen today. However, a sign on the front door of the pub confirmed it would remain closed until further notice.

The pub is well known for being one of only a handful of public houses in the UK to have a sign which bridges the road beside the pub.

Traffic on the busy A140 road goes underneath the sign for the pub which is suspended on a white frame constructed over the road.

It is believed that a real magpie in a cage was hung over the road many years ago - but now there is just a metal sign of a magpie.

Nearby residents have spoken of their shock at the womnan's death.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said paramedics were called but the woman, who was in her forties, died at the scene.

