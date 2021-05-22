News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Inquest adjourned into woman's death following care home fall

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 11:45 AM May 22, 2021   
The inquest into the death was held at Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Luise Walpole died following a care home fall in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Archant

An inquest into the death of a Bury St Edmunds woman who died following a fall in a care home has been adjourned. 

Luise Walpole was admitted to West Suffolk Hospital in October 2020 with acute subdural haemorrhage, a blood clot, Suffolk Coroners' Court heard on Friday, May 14. 

Mrs Walpole, 86, was discharged back into the care home, senior coroner Nigel Parsley was told, and scheduled for a scan in the coming weeks. 

She was then found on the floor of the care home, the court also heard, and developed sepsis. 

As there was little that could be done, the inquest heard, Mrs Walpole received palliative care. She died on October 20, 2020 in West Suffolk Hospital, Bury St Edmunds. 

Mr Parsley approved the date for the full inquest of August 19 while more evidence is gathered in the case in the meantime.

Bury St Edmunds

