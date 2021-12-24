Woman in 70s dies two months after crash

A Smart Car and a Land Rover Discovery collided in Hedingham Road (A1017) between Gosfield and Sible Hedingham on October 23. - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

A woman in her 70s has died two months after being involved in a car crash in north Essex.

At around 5.10pm on Saturday, October 23 a Smart Car and a Land Rover Discovery collided in Hedingham Road (A1017) between Gosfield and Sible Hedingham.

The driver of the Smart Car, a woman in her 70s, and her passenger were both taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The passenger is still recovering at home but the driver has now died, police said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the crash.

Essex Police is appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any dashcam footage that could help with the investigation, to come forward quoting incident 886 of October 23.

The force's Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) on 101 or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.