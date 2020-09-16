Breaking

Woman in her 40s dies after collision with bus

A woman in her 40s has died following a collision with a bus in Coggeshall Road, Braintree (stock image). Picture: Archant Archant

A woman has died after being involved in a collision with a bus in Braintree earlier today.

Police were called to Coggeshall Road in the centre of Braintree at 1.10pm today to reports of a collision involving a woman in her 40s and a bus.

The road has remained closed between Wheatley Avenue and Bartram Avenue North since the incident.

The woman’s family have been informed and the bus driver is assisting the police with their enquiries.

Officers are trying to establish the circumstances of the crash and want to speak to anyone who saw the woman walking in the area ahead of the incident.

Anyone with mobile, CCTV or dash cam footage is asked to get in touch.

Call the Serious Collision Investigations Unit on 101 quoting incident 611 of 16/09 or report information online by visiting www.essex.police.uk