Woman in her 20s dies in car crash

Essex Police were called to the collision in Thaxted Road, Howlett End, on Friday night.

A woman has died at the scene of a car crash in Essex and a man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Essex Police were called to Thaxted Road in Howlett End at 9.10pm on Friday, December 4, after a Nissan Micra overturned.

A woman aged in her 20s died at the scene of the accident.

A man, aged 25, from the Dunmow area was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

He was taken to hospital before being taken into custody where he remains for questioning.

Police officers are looking to identify two members of the public who assisted with removing people from the car.

They are believed to have left the scene after emergency services arrived, but their details were not obtained.

Police would also like to speak to any drivers who were in the area at the time and have dash cam footage of a blue Nissan Micra, or anyone living in the area who has CCTV.

Please contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on CollisionAppeal@essex.pnn.police.uk quoting incident 1254 of December 4.