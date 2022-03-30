Police confirm woman's death at Castle Park
- Credit: Archant
A woman has died at a Colchester park, police have confirmed.
Emergency services were called to Castle Park in Colchester park at about 6.40am on Wednesday, March 30.
An Essex Police spokesman said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her death is being treated as non-suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.
People were being asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes while emergency services attended the incident.
In a post on social media Colchester Museum said: "Castle Park, Castle and Hollytrees Museum are all closed this morning as the police are responding to an incident in the park.
"Please avoid the area and take a different route to use Lower Castle Park."
The park and surrounding museums were closed while emergency services attended the incident.
The areas reopened just before 10am.