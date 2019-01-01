Woman denies fundraising fraud charges

A woman has denied fraud charges linked to fundraisign for St Helena Hospice. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The trial of a woman accused of conning a hospice out of money she claimed she was raising for them will take place next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Thursday (November 21) was Gina Grimes, 36, of, Findlay Street, Rosythe, Fife.

She pleaded not guilty to two offences of fraud.

You may also want to watch:

The first charge, which is said to have been committed on or about April 16, 2017, relates to an alleged false representation to St Helena Hospice in Colchester that she would give funds raised from an Easter Egg Hunt to the hospice.

The second charge, which is said to have been committed between April 30, 2017 and September 15, 2017, relates to an alleged false representation to someone from St Helena Hospice that she would give money raised from pub quizzes to the hospice and Help for Heroes Charity.

Grimes' trial, which is expected to last four days, will get underway on April 6 next year.

Grimes is on unconditional bail.