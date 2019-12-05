E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man wearing head torch follows women through nature reserve

PUBLISHED: 11:27 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:27 05 December 2019

Woman left shaken after being followed by man wearing head-mounted flash light in Aspal Close Nature Reserve, Beck Roww Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A woman in her 20s has been left shaken after she was followed by a man wearing a head-mounted flash light while walking through a nature reserve.

The incident happened at around 5.30pm on Saturday, November 30 when a man approached the young woman while she was walking through Aspal Close Nature Reserve, Beck Row.

He then followed the woman and, as she decided to speed up, he shouted at her in an aggressive manner. The woman then shouted back and warned the male that she would phone the police.

The woman was not physically touched but was left shaken by the incident.

The male is described as being aged between 30 and 50 years old. He was also heard speaking with an American accent. It is not known what he was wearing apart from the flashlight.

Anyone with any information should contact Suffolk police, quoting reference crime number: 37/72763/19

