Woman from near Newmarket makes history on The Chase
PUBLISHED: 21:05 08 February 2019 | UPDATED: 21:16 08 February 2019
Archant
A woman from near Newmarket has scooped the biggest prize ever won by a solo player on popular ITV quiz show The Chase.
Judith, 54, from the village of Stetchworth, which is three miles from Newmarket, won £70,000 on tonight’s show after defeating ‘Chaser’ Jenny Ryan – otherwise known as the Vixen.
It was the biggest solo prize in the show’s history and host Bradley Walsh said: “Extraordinary, £70,000, extraordinary. Highest figure ever won by a solo player, sensational.
“I’ve never seen anything like it.”
Ryan – AKA the Vixen – took to social media after the show aired to congratulate Judith.
She tweeted: “All Hail Judith! If I remember correctly, Judith was a standby contestant, and only found out she was on the show 24-hours before recording. I was well and truly beaten.”
She added: “Absolute perfect play by Judith. £70k at table with nothing to lose. She set a very strong 20, which forced me to rush slightly.
“Then capitalised on my errors by nailing pushbacks - which further put the time pressure on me, leading to more errors.”
Judith, who received a standing ovation from the Vixen, said she will spend some of her winnings on pottery lessons.