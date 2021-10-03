Published: 12:00 PM October 3, 2021 Updated: 12:55 PM October 3, 2021

James and Beverley Lloyd (centre) received their Suffolk Hero award from Stowmarket Mayor Keith Scarff (left) and Mid Suffolk District Council Chair Councillor Paul Ekpenyong (right) - Credit: Salvation Army

A pandemic hero from Stowmarket who has been cooking 50 Sunday roasts every other weekend, throughout lockdown, has been recognised for her good deeds alongside her husband.

Salvation Army Majors Beverley and James Lloyd said they were both determined to help after organisations in the mid Suffolk town became overwhelmed as the first lockdown begun.

Mr Lloyd said: "Beverley partnered with Mid Suffolk Council and Age UK in order to support at risk individuals who fell through the cracks. She spent hours every day shopping for those who could not get out and shop on their own."

Mrs Lloyd also started cooking meals for elderly residents every other Sunday "so they could have a roast".

Her husband said: "She also got members of the corps to deliver the food as well as making health and welfare calls to those struggling and remains very busy meeting needs in the community."

On receiving their Suffolk Heroes award from mayor of Stowmarket Keith Scarff and Mid Suffolk District Council chair councillor Paul Ekpenyong, the couple were praised for the work they did to make 'The Café on the Rec', a safe place for those at risk and a venue for serving school lunches.







