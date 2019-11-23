E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Elderly woman hit by car at Bury Christmas Fayre

PUBLISHED: 15:06 23 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:06 23 November 2019

A woman has been hit by a car at Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre. Picture: GREGG BROWN

An elderly woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car at the fayre on its busiest day.

The woman was hit in the car park of the Arc shopping centre on the site of the former cattle market in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: MIKE PAGEThe woman was hit in the car park of the Arc shopping centre on the site of the former cattle market in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: MIKE PAGE

Suffolk police were called at 1.10pm today to a report that a car had hit someone in the Arc shopping centre car park in Parkway, Bury St Edmunds.

The female victim has been taken to West Suffolk Hospital for treatment.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said that they do not believe her injuries are life threatening at this time.

This has happened on the third and most popular day of the annual Christmas Fayre where tens of thousands of people are currently gathered.

