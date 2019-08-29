E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Woman hit by van in busy Colchester street

29 August, 2019 - 20:00
North Hill in Colchester has been closed by police after a woman was hit by a van Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

A woman has been struck by a van in a busy street in the centre of Colchester.

Essex Police were called by the ambulance service at around 5.45pm to reports that a woman has been injured in a collision.

According to a police spokesman, a 26-year-old woman has been struck by a van in North Hill, close to the Sixth Form College.

He said she was breathing and conscious and despite suffering injuries, they are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

According to witnesses, the road has been completely closed by police.

Traffic and bus services in the town are being diverted away from the scene of the crash.

If you witnessed the collision or have any information that could assist police in their investigation, call Essex Police on 101.

