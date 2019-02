Cyclist taken to hospital with serious leg injuries after collision in Sudbury

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A cyclist has been taken to hospital following a collision with a car in Sudbury this afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called at 5.17pm to a collision between a Citroen Berlingo and a cyclist on Upper East Street.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that the cyclist, a woman, had been taken to hospital with serious leg injuries.

He said that police were still on the scene at this time.