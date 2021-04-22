Published: 11:34 AM April 22, 2021 Updated: 11:44 AM April 22, 2021

A woman is in a critical condition after a serious crash on the A12 - Credit: Tom Potter

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a crash on the A12 left a woman in her 60s in a critical condition.

Emergency services were called just after 5.15pm on Wednesday, April 21 following reports of a two-vehicle collision involving a black BMW and a grey Vauxhall Corsa, between Yoxford and Kelsale.

The driver of the Vauxhall Corsa, a woman in her 60s, was taken to Ipswich Hospital via air ambulance and sustained life-threatening injuries.

She remains in hospital at this time and her condition is described as critical.

The driver of the BMW, a man in his 20s, suffered minor leg injuries and was taken to hospital for further assessment but has since been discharged.

He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and taken to custody for questioning, where he remains.

The road was closed for recovery vehicles to deal with the aftermath and remove the vehicles but has since reopened.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the manner of driving of the vehicles, or anyone with dash cam footage to assist with the investigation.

Any witnesses should contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101 quoting reference 312 of Wednesday, April 21.







