Woman jailed for sending indecent images of a child to man she met online

Claire Kelly was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Suffolk Police

A woman who sent naked pictures of a child to a man she met online after he promised her a job has been jailed for more than three years.

Ipswich Crown Court heard how Claire Kelly, 36, of Yew Drive, Brandon, was taken to hospital on August 21, 2019, following a suicide attempt.

She then disclosed to paramedics how she had sent indecent pictures of a child to a man she met via the internet.

Jamie Sawyer, prosecuting, said Kelly’s mobile phone was seized and conversations were discovered between her and a man known as ‘Craig Mwah’ via the Kik messenger application.

Kelly also communicated with another man called ‘Harry’, who she believed to be the son of ‘Craig’.

Police found that ten indecent images were sent and that Kelly also took three category B images, and 13 graded as category C, the court heard.

There was also evidence of discussions around involving a child in a sexual act, the court heard.

Kelly previously pleaded guilty before magistrates to distributing indecent photographs of a child, arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence, and taking indecent photographs of a child.

The court heard that ‘Craig’ promised Kelly a £35,000-a-year job with his firm as a personal assistant.

It was when Kelly challenged ‘Craig’ about the job that he and ‘Harry’ ceased contact.

It had not been possible for police to trace either ‘Craig Mwah’ or ‘Harry’, the court heard.

Joanne Eley, defending, said Kelly, who had no previous convictions, was “financially destitute” and in a “huge amount of debt”.

She said: “She feels huge remorse for what she did. Her remorse in this case is entirely genuine.”

Miss Eley added that Kelly had been in a “downward spiral” since 2013 and had suffered mental health difficulties with depression following the break-up of her marriage.

“She is a lady who was clearly struggling in the lead-up to these offences,” she said.

On Wednesday, Judge Emma Peters sentenced Kelly to a total of three years and two months in prison.

Kelly was also made to sign the sex offenders’ register indefinitely and made subject to a sexual harm prevention order, which was also indefinite.