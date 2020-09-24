E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Woman jailed for sending indecent images of a child to man she met online

24 September, 2020 - 05:30
Claire Kelly was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Claire Kelly was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk Police

A woman who sent naked pictures of a child to a man she met online after he promised her a job has been jailed for more than three years.

Ipswich Crown Court heard how Claire Kelly, 36, of Yew Drive, Brandon, was taken to hospital on August 21, 2019, following a suicide attempt.

She then disclosed to paramedics how she had sent indecent pictures of a child to a man she met via the internet.

Jamie Sawyer, prosecuting, said Kelly’s mobile phone was seized and conversations were discovered between her and a man known as ‘Craig Mwah’ via the Kik messenger application.

Kelly also communicated with another man called ‘Harry’, who she believed to be the son of ‘Craig’.

Police found that ten indecent images were sent and that Kelly also took three category B images, and 13 graded as category C, the court heard.

There was also evidence of discussions around involving a child in a sexual act, the court heard.

Kelly previously pleaded guilty before magistrates to distributing indecent photographs of a child, arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence, and taking indecent photographs of a child.

You may also want to watch:

The court heard that ‘Craig’ promised Kelly a £35,000-a-year job with his firm as a personal assistant.

It was when Kelly challenged ‘Craig’ about the job that he and ‘Harry’ ceased contact.

It had not been possible for police to trace either ‘Craig Mwah’ or ‘Harry’, the court heard.

Joanne Eley, defending, said Kelly, who had no previous convictions, was “financially destitute” and in a “huge amount of debt”.

She said: “She feels huge remorse for what she did. Her remorse in this case is entirely genuine.”

Miss Eley added that Kelly had been in a “downward spiral” since 2013 and had suffered mental health difficulties with depression following the break-up of her marriage.

“She is a lady who was clearly struggling in the lead-up to these offences,” she said.

On Wednesday, Judge Emma Peters sentenced Kelly to a total of three years and two months in prison.

Kelly was also made to sign the sex offenders’ register indefinitely and made subject to a sexual harm prevention order, which was also indefinite.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Beware dodgy emails with bogus ‘fixed penalty charge’, police warn amid latest scam

Police have warned about the email scam where people are tricked into paying a bogus fixed penalty notice. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

School leaders ‘concerned’ about increasing risk of coronavirus in winter

Mark Krisson, Headteacher of Woodbridge Primary School said he is

Woman jailed for sending indecent images of a child to man she met online

Claire Kelly was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Long delays on busy road after car flips onto roof

A car has flipped off the A1071 in Hintlesham causing long delays. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

How Suffolk’s coronavirus figures compare to the last time we went into lockdown

The number of coronavirus cases in Suffolk and north Essex remains low, according to public health figures Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND