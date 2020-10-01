E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Woman in her 30s racially abused in park

PUBLISHED: 12:56 01 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:56 01 October 2020

The incident took place in Queensway Park in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The incident took place in Queensway Park in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A woman in her 30s was racially abused in a park in Haverhill.

The incident happened on Tuesday, September 22 at about 6pm where a woman used racial and insulting abuse another woman, aged in her 30s, at Queensway Park.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has knowledge of who the suspect was should contact Haverhill police on 101, quoting the crime reference 37/55381/20.

Alternatively you can report any updates to the Suffolk police website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

More than 250 people in Suffolk hit with Covid-19 fines

A total of 262 Covid-19 fines have been handed out in Suffolk (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Businesses urged to follow Greene King’s lead as it educates public about slave trade

Greene King wants to help educate the public about the shocking slave trade which its historic founder was embroiled in Picture: ADAM SMY

Final plea for support for events industry after companies see record losses

WeMakeEvents is a campaign to highlight the plight of the events industry. Suffolk landmarks were lit up red last night to highlight the campaign. Picture: GREEN SPARK

MK Dons boss admits his Norwich past ‘adds a little bit’ to Ipswich clash

MK Dons boss Russell Martin played under the management of Paul Lambert at Norwich City. Photos: Archant/PA

Weekend washout predicted as Met Office issue weather warning for rain

High winds and rain on the coast of Suffolk could be making waves this week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN