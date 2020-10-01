Woman in her 30s racially abused in park

The incident took place in Queensway Park in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A woman in her 30s was racially abused in a park in Haverhill.

The incident happened on Tuesday, September 22 at about 6pm where a woman used racial and insulting abuse another woman, aged in her 30s, at Queensway Park.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has knowledge of who the suspect was should contact Haverhill police on 101, quoting the crime reference 37/55381/20.

Alternatively you can report any updates to the Suffolk police website.