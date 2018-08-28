Woman remanded until New Year for sentencing over fire

A Suffolk woman who started a fire in a terraced house in Great Cornard will be sentenced in the new year after a psychiatric report has been prepared on her.

Caroline Collins, 55, of Minsmere Way, Great Cornard, appeared before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a video link from Peterborough prison on Thursday.

She pleaded guilty to arson being reckless as to whether life would be endangered by starting a fire in a room at a property in Minsmere Way, Great Cornard, on October 23 this year.

Steven Dyble, for Collins, said his client suffered from depression and alcoholism and had no history of starting fires.

He asked the court to adjourn the case for a psychiatric report to be prepared on Collins and for a probation report to look at direct alternatives to immediate custody, such as an alcohol treatment programme.

Judge Devaux asked for the reports to be obtained by January 10 next year.

Collins was remanded in custody.