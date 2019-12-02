Skate park attack - two men questioned
PUBLISHED: 16:18 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:18 02 December 2019
Two men have been arrested in connection with an attack on a man and a woman in a Colchester skate park.
The attack allegedly happened in a Colchester skate park on Friday October 11 at around 10pm.
The man and the oman were both hurt after the woman said she was head-butted to the face whilst the man suffered a large cut on his face after being hit with what police believe may have been a broken bottle.
The two men, one 26 and the other 28, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and actual bodily harm. They have been released on bail until Thursday December 5.
Anyone with information is asked to call Colchester CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/162422/19 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
