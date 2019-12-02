E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Skate park attack - two men questioned

PUBLISHED: 16:18 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:18 02 December 2019

Two men were arrested in connection with the incident and are on bail until Thursday December 5. Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Two men were arrested in connection with the incident and are on bail until Thursday December 5. Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Archant

Two men have been arrested in connection with an attack on a man and a woman in a Colchester skate park.

The attack allegedly happened in a Colchester skate park on Friday October 11 at around 10pm.

The man and the oman were both hurt after the woman said she was head-butted to the face whilst the man suffered a large cut on his face after being hit with what police believe may have been a broken bottle.

The two men, one 26 and the other 28, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and actual bodily harm. They have been released on bail until Thursday December 5.

Anyone with information is asked to call Colchester CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/162422/19 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Major train line suspended until the end of the day

Trains between Peterborough and Ipswich are suspended until the end of the day. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Outstanding’ Suffolk schools not inspected in more than a decade

Which Suffolk schools have not been inspected for more than a decade? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO/MONKEYBUSINESSIMAGES

New trains go into service on East Suffolk Line between Lowestoft and Ipswich

The new trains go into service on the East Suffolk Line on Monday, December 2. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Woman in her 20s raped by two strangers in early morning attack

A woman has been raped in Newmarket in the early hours of the morning. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Major train line suspended until the end of the day

Trains between Peterborough and Ipswich are suspended until the end of the day. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Outstanding’ Suffolk schools not inspected in more than a decade

Which Suffolk schools have not been inspected for more than a decade? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO/MONKEYBUSINESSIMAGES

New trains go into service on East Suffolk Line between Lowestoft and Ipswich

The new trains go into service on the East Suffolk Line on Monday, December 2. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Woman in her 20s raped by two strangers in early morning attack

A woman has been raped in Newmarket in the early hours of the morning. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Freezing fog set to descend on Suffolk

The yellow weather warning will be in place for nearly 12 hours. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Emergency services called to two car collision

Two cars have collided on Flempton Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘As long as I don’t get isolated I enjoy it’ - Keane happy to play as Ipswich’s lone striker

Will Keane celebrates putting Ipswich ahead at Coventry Picture Pagepix

Police to up patrols as investigation into rape continues

The incident took place in the Kingston Passage area of Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Family living in fear of home being struck by car ask for 30mph zone

Nicola Stanmore says the family fears their home will get struck by another car and are pleading for a 30mph zone to be put in place Picture: ADAM HOWLETT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists