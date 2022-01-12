Woman rescued after becoming trapped under horse in north Essex

A woman has been rescued after being trapped underneath a horse near Colchester - Credit: Google Maps

Emergency services have rescued a woman who became trapped underneath her horse near Colchester.

Crews were called to Glebe Lane in Abberton just after 10.50am yesterday, Tuesday, January 11 after a horse collapsed on top of its rider.

Firefighters worked with the ambulance service and police officers to lift the horse and free the woman. She was then left in the care of the ambulance service at 12.07pm.

Andrew Edwards, crew manager at Colchester Fire Station, said: “This incident happened in a very rural location, away from houses and pathways.

"Fortunately, the rider had her phone on her when she became trapped and was able to call for help.

"When out walking or riding alone, we would encourage everyone to have a mobile phone to hand in case of emergencies.”

Appliances from Colchester fire station and Chelmsford Animal Rescue were called to assist the woman.