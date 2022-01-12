Woman rescued after becoming trapped under horse in north Essex
- Credit: Google Maps
Emergency services have rescued a woman who became trapped underneath her horse near Colchester.
Crews were called to Glebe Lane in Abberton just after 10.50am yesterday, Tuesday, January 11 after a horse collapsed on top of its rider.
Firefighters worked with the ambulance service and police officers to lift the horse and free the woman. She was then left in the care of the ambulance service at 12.07pm.
Andrew Edwards, crew manager at Colchester Fire Station, said: “This incident happened in a very rural location, away from houses and pathways.
"Fortunately, the rider had her phone on her when she became trapped and was able to call for help.
"When out walking or riding alone, we would encourage everyone to have a mobile phone to hand in case of emergencies.”
Appliances from Colchester fire station and Chelmsford Animal Rescue were called to assist the woman.
Most Read
- 1 Woman, 64, arrested and 17 bags of suspected cocaine seized by police
- 2 Aerial photos show progress as restaurants and farm shop built at services
- 3 Town fans sell out yet another away end as Dons tickets are snapped up
- 4 Young artist 'overwhelmed' by response to Ed Sheeran portrait
- 5 'I've not witnessed any issues' - councillor on Yoxman traffic concerns
- 6 The Demolition Men: How players axed by Cook are performing at new clubs
- 7 Walton? Hladky? Or someone new? How Town's goalkeeping situation could play out during January window
- 8 Body found in search for missing 20-year-old student from near Sudbury
- 9 Horse dies after being hit by lorry and car on A11
- 10 Where did we bury it? School's plea to ex-pupils over missing time capsule