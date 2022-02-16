Woman's body found in recreation ground in north Essex

A woman has been found dead in Braintree Recreational Ground - Credit: Google Maps

A woman's body has been found in a recreation ground in Braintree, police have confirmed.

Officers from Essex Police were called to Braintree Recreation Ground in John Ray Street at about 11.30pm on Tuesday.

The woman's death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Truss, said: “I appreciate that this may be concerning for people living in the local area, but situations like this are very unusual in Braintree and we have a team of specialist officers working to establish what happened.

“There is likely to be a significant police presence in the area throughout today and tomorrow.

“This is a fast-moving investigation, and my team is pursuing several lines of enquiry.

“I would urge anyone who was in or around Braintree Recreation Ground yesterday evening and saw anything unusual to get in touch with us.”

Anyone who saw anything or has CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 1214 of February 15.