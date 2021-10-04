News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Woodbridge woman hailed as 'CPR Hero' after saving husband's life with chest compressions

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:39 PM October 4, 2021   
A woman from Woodbridge saved her husband's life when she initiated CPR after he suffered cardiac arrest

A woman from Woodbridge saved her husband's life when she initiated CPR after he suffered cardiac arrest - Credit: Bernie and David Cleland

A Woodbridge woman who saved her husband's life after he had a cardiac arrest urged people to learn CPR as she collected a prestigious award.

Bernie Cleland, 55, has been hailed as a 'CPR Hero' by the British Heart Foundation after she started CPR on her husband Dave at their home in February this year — saving his life.  

The mother of one said her husband, Dave, was in their en-suite bathroom when she heard a yelp followed by a thud. 

"I called out to Dave but didn’t get an answer, so I ran upstairs and found him unresponsive and face down on the floor," Mrs Cleland said. 

"That’s when I knew it was really serious, and that I had to try CPR and do everything I could to save Dave’s life.”

In a stroke of luck, Mrs Cleland had been on a first aid refresher training course the day before her husband collapsed, and she was able to quickly put her skills into practice. 

Mrs Cleland instantly rang 999 and then, with the guidance of the call handler, began chest compressions. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Council make 'difficult decision' to cancel fireworks display
  2. 2 Skipper Morsy on Town's reality check at 'horrible, disgusting and like a non-league team' Accrington
  3. 3 Lowestoft primary school roof catches fire
  1. 4 Early morning crash results in one person being arrested
  2. 5 Seven hundred sausage dogs take a stroll around Southwold
  3. 6 Sizeable Suffolk farm hits the market with a price tag of nearly £10m
  4. 7 Horse rider contacted by Government as HGV crisis deepens
  5. 8 5 roadworks to be aware of in Suffolk this week
  6. 9 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week
  7. 10 New social housing development to welcome eight families

She continued CPR for seven minutes until ambulance crews arrived and took over. They used a defibrillator to restart Mr Cleland's heart. 

He was later airlifted to the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge. 

After 24 hours in hospital, Mr Cleland regained consciousness and was able to make a phone call to his wife.

He was then discharged six days later.

Mrs Cleland said: “He had been told what I had done, and he said thank you.

"It was at that point when it hit me about what had happened.”

The week before Mr Cleland suffered the cardiac arrest he was admitted to the same hospital after experiencing a heart attack, where he was fitted with a stent to help improve the blood flow to his heart. 

Picking up her award on Wednesday, September 29, Mrs Cleland said: "When Dave had his cardiac arrest, I just did what I thought anyone else would do in that situation.

“I would encourage everyone to learn CPR – you just never know when you might need to help save someone’s life.”

Suffolk Live
Woodbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A petrol station has been cordoned off following a robbery

Two arrested after serious incident as petrol station cordoned off

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Lee Evans intercepts the ball at Accrington Stanley.

Accrington Stanley vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Stanley come from behind to win at the Wham

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Harvey Allen, the founder of Honey + Harvey has launched a new bakery and cafe, Harvey & Co

Food and Drink

Honey + Harvey founder launches new bakery and café 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
The westbound A14 is closed between Needham Market and Stowmarket

Suffolk Magistrates Court

Woman drunk at wheel with child in car could face jail

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon