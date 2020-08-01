Woman sent naked photographs of child to man she met online

A woman sent naked pictures of a child to a man she met online and discussed involving the child in a sexual act, a court heard.

Magistrates heard how Claire Kelly, 36, of Yew Drive, Brandon, was taken to hospital on August 21, 2019, following a suicide attempt and disclosed she had sent naked pictures of a child to a man she met via the internet.

Kelly’s mobile phone was seized by police and analysis revealed chat activity between her and man known as ‘Craig Mwah’ via an application called Kik, the court heard.

It was discovered indecent photographs of the child were sent and there was evidence of discussions around involving the child in a sexual act and arranging a meeting.

Lucy Miller, prosecuting, said Kelly believed she would receive money and a job for the images but when she challenged ‘Craig’ about when this would happen, he then ceased contact.

Kelly appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Friday and wiped away tears as she pleaded guilty to distributing indecent photographs of a child, arranging the commission of a child sex offence and taking indecent photographs of a child.

In police interview, Kelly said she had been going through a difficult time after her marriage ended and felt her life was “spiralling out of control”.

She told officers she initially met ‘Craig’ via the internet dating site Plenty of Fish before she began communicating with him and another man called ‘Harry’ - who she believed to be the son of ‘Craig’ - via the Kik messenger application.

Kelly said ‘Craig’ had promised her “a better future” with a job as a PA at his firm.

She said the man had tried to persuade her to act in a sexual way and involve the child but she accepted she had sent the naked photographs.

The court heard that it had not been possible for police to trace either ‘Craig’ or ‘Harry’ via the Kik application.

Kelly has no previous convictions, the court heard.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and committed the case to the crown court for sentence.

Kelly was granted unconditional bail and must now sign the sex offenders’ register ahead of her sentencing hearing.

Kelly will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court at a date to be fixed.