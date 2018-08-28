Woman sexually assaulted in early morning alleyway attack

A young woman is receiving specialist support after alleging she was sexually assaulted in an Essex alleyway in the early hours of this morning.

The woman, who is aged in her 20s, reported that a man approached her in St Botolph’s Street, Colchester, and then assaulted her in St Botolph’s Church Walk at around 3.20am.

It happened just hours after more than 200 people marched through the town for the Reclaim the Night protest against sexual violence against women.

An Essex Police spokesman said specialist officers were supporting the victim.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time who saw what happened or has any information that could assist with our investigation to call,” the spokesman added.

People are asked to call 101 quoting incident number 199 of November 18 or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.