Police investigating assault after woman spits at ambulance worker
PUBLISHED: 10:45 16 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:54 16 May 2020
ESSEX POLICE
Police are investigating an incident of assault in Colchester where an ambulance worker was spat at after being flagged down by a woman.
Officers would like to speak to the woman pictured in connection with an assault that took place in Rosebery Avenue, Colchester.
On Tuesday, May 6 at around 3.30pm Essex Police received reports that an ambulance worker was flagged down by a woman and then spat at.
The woman was described as being middle aged, with blonde hair pulled back and wearing a beige top.
If you recognise this woman or have any information please contact Essex Police on 101, quoting crime reference 42/64810/20.
Information can also be given completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
