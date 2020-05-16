E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Police investigating assault after woman spits at ambulance worker

PUBLISHED: 10:45 16 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:54 16 May 2020

Do you know this woman? Police would like to speak to her in connection with an assault that took place in Rosebery Avenue, Colchester. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Do you know this woman? Police would like to speak to her in connection with an assault that took place in Rosebery Avenue, Colchester. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

ESSEX POLICE

Police are investigating an incident of assault in Colchester where an ambulance worker was spat at after being flagged down by a woman.

Officers would like to speak to the woman pictured in connection with an assault that took place in Rosebery Avenue, Colchester.

On Tuesday, May 6 at around 3.30pm Essex Police received reports that an ambulance worker was flagged down by a woman and then spat at.

The woman was described as being middle aged, with blonde hair pulled back and wearing a beige top.

If you recognise this woman or have any information please contact Essex Police on 101, quoting crime reference 42/64810/20.

Information can also be given completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

