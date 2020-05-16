Police investigating assault after woman spits at ambulance worker

Do you know this woman? Police would like to speak to her in connection with an assault that took place in Rosebery Avenue, Colchester. Picture: ESSEX POLICE ESSEX POLICE

Police are investigating an incident of assault in Colchester where an ambulance worker was spat at after being flagged down by a woman.

Officers would like to speak to the woman pictured in connection with an assault that took place in Rosebery Avenue, Colchester.

On Tuesday, May 6 at around 3.30pm Essex Police received reports that an ambulance worker was flagged down by a woman and then spat at.

The woman was described as being middle aged, with blonde hair pulled back and wearing a beige top.

If you recognise this woman or have any information please contact Essex Police on 101, quoting crime reference 42/64810/20.

Information can also be given completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.