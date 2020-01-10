Care home provider fined after Suffolk resident suffers 'significant' burns

The Royal Masonic Benevolent Institution has been ordered to pay £50,000 after a woman at the Cornwallis Court home in Bury St Edmunds suffered burns from a hot pipe (STOCK PHOTO) Picture: PETER GUDDELA/GETTY/iStockphoto Archant

A care home provider has been fined for failing to provide safe care after a Suffolk resident suffered 'significant' burns from a hot pipe.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Royal Masonic Benevolent Institution (RMBI), which operates the Cornwallis Court home in Bury St Edmunds, pleaded guilty to failing to provide safe care and treatment following an incident at the home in 2016.

Sevenoaks Magistrates' Court heard on January 10 that resident Avril McCreeth fell at the home in January 2016 and became stuck against a hot water pipe which inflicted 'significant burns' to her back.

The prosecution was brought by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), who during an investigation into the incident found the provider had failed in their duty to implement systems and processes to protect people from hot surfaces - which they say means the incident could have been avoided.

The RMBI was ordered to pay £50,000 plus legal costs.

The RMBI has been approached for comment.

Jemima Burnage, head of inspection for adult social care, said: "Avril McCreeth and her family had every right to expect safe care. This is a distressing case and our thoughts and sympathies are with her family.

"The risk of people sustaining serious burns from uncovered pipes is something all care homes should be aware of. We hope this result sends a message to all care home providers that they must always ensure people's safety and manage risks to their wellbeing."

Ms Burnage did add however the CQC welcomed the decision by the RMBI to accept responsibilty for the incident.

She added: "When a care provider has put people in its care at serious risk of harm, we will hold them to account, using our powers to bring prosecutions where appropriate."

Ms McCreeth has since died, although her death was not linked to any injuries sustained during the incident.