Woman bitten on bottom by dog
PUBLISHED: 15:41 01 December 2020 | UPDATED: 15:41 01 December 2020
Archant
A woman suffered piercing to her skin and damage to her clothing after being bitten on the bottom by a dog in Glemsford.
The incident happened shortly after 9.20am on Monday in Silk Factory Row, Suffolk police said.
A woman in her 30s was pushing a pram when she stopped to allow an older couple with a black and white collie-type breed dog to walk past her.
You may also want to watch:
The dog then bit the woman on her bottom, which caused piercing to her skin and damage to her clothing.
The woman did not attempt to speak the couple due to shock.
The couple, a man and a woman, were wearing dark clothing and are described as being aged in their 60s.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting reference number 37/69374/20.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.