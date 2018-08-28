Sunshine and Showers

Woman punched by passer-by in ‘random and motiveless attack’ on Ipswich bridge

PUBLISHED: 17:17 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 18:01 05 November 2018

A woman was found with signigicant head injuries on Stoke Bridge in the early hours of Sunday morning Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Archant

A 45-year-old woman has suffered potentially life-changing injuries following an assault on Stoke Bridge in Ipswich.

The incident, which left the victim with a severe head injury, happened shortly after midnight on Sunday, November 4, near the entrance to the skate park.

Initial CCTV enquiries have found that the woman was attacked while walking over Stoke Bridge in the direction of the town centre.

When she reached the entrance to the skate park, another person walking in the opposite direction appears to have hit her with a single punch, knocking her to the ground.

The suspect did not break stride and continued walking in the direction of Stoke Street.

A few moments later, members of the public stopped to assist the victim and call an ambulance.

She was taken to Ipswich Hospital with a serious head injury, before later being transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

Her condition is now described as stable and her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, but are potentially life-changing.

Officers closed a stretch of Bridge Street into town while investigations took place, reopening it around 4pm on Sunday afternoon.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious around Stoke Bridge between 11.45pm on Saturday, November 3 and 12.17am on Sunday, November 4, to make contact.

They are also keen to hear from anyone driving in the area that night who has a dash cam fitted in their vehicle.

The victim was wearing a white coat, red woolly hat, red hooded jumper, blue denim trousers and blue trainers.

Detective Inspector Dan Connick, of South CID, said: “After reviewing the CCTV footage of the incident it would appear that this was a random and motiveless attack.

“However, at this early stage we are retaining an open mind and have not yet been able to speak to the victim due to the nature of her injuries, which are severe.

“The incident occurred directly at the side of the road, which despite it being just after midnight, was still busy. We know there were a number of people on foot and in vehicles in the area immediately before and after the attack and so I am directly appealing to those people to come forward.”

Anyone with information about this attack is asked to contact South CID at Landmark House in Ipswich on 101 quoting reference 63902/18, or the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

