Woman taken to hospital after collision with car in Colchester

The incident happened on Winnock Road at the junction with Goodey Close Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A woman in her 70s was taken to hospital after she was hit by a car while crossing the road in Colchester.

Police are appealing for information following the incident, which happened on Winnock Road in the town on Monday, February 4, around 2.15pm.

A woman was crossing the road at the junction with Goodey Close when a reversing silver car is reported to have struck her.

The woman was taken to hospital and treated for non-serious injuries.

Officers would like to identify the driver – who did stop at the scene following the collision – and speak to anyone who witnessed or has dash cam footage of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pc Nathan Bright at Stanway roads policing unit on 101.

Information can also be given completely anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org