Woman threw bag at driver after verbal altercation

PUBLISHED: 14:10 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:48 17 November 2020

The incident happened outside Wixoe Mill Picture: GOOGLE

A woman in her 60s threw a small bag at a driver following a verbal altercation in Stoke-by-Clare, police have said.

The incident happened on Sunday, November 15 between 11am and 11.20am outside Wixoe Mill on the main road between Stoke-by-Clare and New England.

Police said a man driving his car came across a woman and a man standing in the road speaking to each other.

The driver slowed down and the pedestrians moved out of the way before a verbal altercation took place between the woman and the driver.

The woman then threw a small bag at the driver, but no-one was harmed in the incident.

The woman is described as white, in her 60s, of slim build with shoulder length, curly grey hair. She was wearing a black top and a plum coloured jacket.

Witnesses or anybody who recognises the description of the woman are asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 37/66276/20.

