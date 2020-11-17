Woman threw bag at driver after verbal altercation

The incident happened outside Wixoe Mill Picture: GOOGLE Google

A woman in her 60s threw a small bag at a driver following a verbal altercation in Stoke-by-Clare, police have said.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident happened on Sunday, November 15 between 11am and 11.20am outside Wixoe Mill on the main road between Stoke-by-Clare and New England.

Police said a man driving his car came across a woman and a man standing in the road speaking to each other.

You may also want to watch:

The driver slowed down and the pedestrians moved out of the way before a verbal altercation took place between the woman and the driver.

The woman then threw a small bag at the driver, but no-one was harmed in the incident.

MORE: Drug crime soars as burglary cases fall - latest crime statistics reveal

The woman is described as white, in her 60s, of slim build with shoulder length, curly grey hair. She was wearing a black top and a plum coloured jacket.

Witnesses or anybody who recognises the description of the woman are asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 37/66276/20.