Woman accused of glass attack to stand trial

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of a woman accused of attacking another with a glass during a fight at a Suffolk pub will take place next month.

Natasha Jackson, 30, of New London Road, Chelmsford, has denied causing Kelly Pile actual bodily harm and assaulting a second woman, Saffron Proudfoot, in Haverhill in west Suffolk on April 20 last year.

Her trial is expected to take place at Ipswich Crown Court on April 20.

Her brother Daniel Jackson 33, of Warren Court, Haverhill, had denied assaulting Miss Proudfoot and wounding Mrs Pile's husband, Adrian, with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.

However on Friday March 13 he pleaded guilty to a less serious charge of unlawfully wounding Adrian Pile on April 20 and assaulting Miss Proudfoot on the same date.

Judge Rupert Overbury remanded Daniel Jackson in custody and said he would be sentenced after his sister's trial.