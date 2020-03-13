E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Woman accused of glass attack to stand trial

PUBLISHED: 14:27 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:27 13 March 2020

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of a woman accused of attacking another with a glass during a fight at a Suffolk pub will take place next month.

Natasha Jackson, 30, of New London Road, Chelmsford, has denied causing Kelly Pile actual bodily harm and assaulting a second woman, Saffron Proudfoot, in Haverhill in west Suffolk on April 20 last year.

You may also want to watch:

Her trial is expected to take place at Ipswich Crown Court on April 20.

Her brother Daniel Jackson 33, of Warren Court, Haverhill, had denied assaulting Miss Proudfoot and wounding Mrs Pile's husband, Adrian, with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.

However on Friday March 13 he pleaded guilty to a less serious charge of unlawfully wounding Adrian Pile on April 20 and assaulting Miss Proudfoot on the same date.

Judge Rupert Overbury remanded Daniel Jackson in custody and said he would be sentenced after his sister's trial.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar during an earlier visit to the Caribbean. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

WATCH: First look at multi-screen cinema and bowling alley at £70m retail park

An artist's impression of The Light cinema, which is coming to Tollgate Village leisure and retail park near Colchester Picture: Corstorphine + Wright Architects

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar during an earlier visit to the Caribbean. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

WATCH: First look at multi-screen cinema and bowling alley at £70m retail park

An artist's impression of The Light cinema, which is coming to Tollgate Village leisure and retail park near Colchester Picture: Corstorphine + Wright Architects

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘This decision is damaging and inappropriate’ - reaction to Government go-ahead for 400 homes in Suffolk

Horses ride on Warren Hill, protesting against the Hatchfield Farm housing development in Newmarket Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Two men die in collision with van and motorbike

The collision happened in Flaghill Road in Great Bentley last night. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Motorcyclist with L plate dies at scene of crash – road closed

The accident happened at the junction by the Hurdlemakers Arms in Post Office Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman accused of glass attack to stand trial

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town offer ticket refund on games postponed due to coronavirus

Ipswich Town have seen two games postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: PA
Drive 24