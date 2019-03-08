E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Woman denies setting fire to man's clothes

PUBLISHED: 19:00 02 November 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk woman accused of burning a man's clothes will stand trial in February.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday November 1 was Corina Lamb of The Causeway, Sibton, Saxmundham.

She has pleaded not guilty to arson on March 28 by destroying clothing belonging to Curtiss Walker by fire.

Lamb also denied an offence of common assault on Mr Walker on the same date.

Judge Emma Peters said Lamb's trial, which is expected to last two to three days, will take place during a warned list commencing February 10 next year.

Lamb was granted unconditional bail.

