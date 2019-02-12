Partly Cloudy

Air ambulance called to woman trapped under car

PUBLISHED: 14:45 22 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:11 22 February 2019

Station Hill. Picture: GOOGLE

Station Hill. Picture: GOOGLE

Archant

A woman has been freed after being left trapped underneath a car following an incident in a village.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to the incident in Station Hill, Thurston, near Bury St Edmunds after 1pm today to reports the car had rolled over her, a spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said.

The spokesman added that firefighters attended the scene and used low-pressure air bags to lift the vehicle off the women.

The ambulance service was initially called to the incident but called for additional assistance from the air ambulance, the spokesman added.

The woman has now been released form the car and has been taken to Hospital by ambulance. She has been stabilised but an assessment of her condition is still on going.

A spokesperson from the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 1.03pm with reports of a patient trapped under a car at the junction of Station Hill and Laurel Close, Thurston.

“We sent an ambulance, ambulance officer and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

“One person was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for further treatment.”

