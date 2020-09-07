Dog walker verbally abused in town park

A dog walker in her 60s was left shaken after being verbally abused in Nowton Park.

The incident took place on Friday, September 4 at sometime between 10am and 10.20am in Nowton Park, Bury St Edmunds.

The woman was walking her dog when she was approached by two men who insistently asked for details regarding the dog’s breed.

The woman declined to talk to the men and they became verbally abusive.

The woman then picked up her dog and ran off from the park. She was left very shaken as a result of the incident.

Suffolk police have released descriptions of the two men.

The first man is described as white, in his 30s, 5ft 10in tall with long greasy hair and was wearing dark clothing.

The second man is described as white, in his 40s, 6ft tall of slim build with grey hair and was wearing a lime green top and shorts.

Officers are asking that witnesses or anybody who recognises the description of the men to contact police on 101 quoting reference 37/51753/20.