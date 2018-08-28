Rain

Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Life saver reiterates the need to learn basic first aid as she wins national award

PUBLISHED: 16:18 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:18 22 November 2018

Terry Hunt stands beside Lisa Perry who saved his life in May Picture: SADS

Terry Hunt stands beside Lisa Perry who saved his life in May Picture: SADS

Archant

A woman who stepped in and performed life-saving CPR when former EADT and Ipswich Star editor Terry Hunt collapsed in Ipswich town centre has once again been honoured for her actions.

Terry Hunt with Lisa Perry, who saved his life by performing CPR Picture: CONTRIBUTEDTerry Hunt with Lisa Perry, who saved his life by performing CPR Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Lisa Perry was given a National Lifesaver Award just a week after being named one of Stars of Suffolk for her brave actions.

The 49-year-old was handed her award by the Sudden Adult Death Trust (SADS) patron, and Good Morning Britain presenter, Dr Hilary Jones, at a ceremony on Saturday.

Ms Perry works with CPR everyday, teaching lifeguards and teachers to administer life saving skills and after receiving her recent awards she was keen to promote the need for people to learn these vital skills.

She said: “You never know when you are going to need to use CPR, it could be your mother, loved one, a friend who has a cardiac arrest.

Ms Perry and Mr Hunt are working to promote the use of CPR in Ipswich Picture: TERRY HUNTMs Perry and Mr Hunt are working to promote the use of CPR in Ipswich Picture: TERRY HUNT

“I couldn’t imagine how hopeless I would feel being in a situation where you couldn’t do anything about it.”

Ms Perry was called into action on May 14 when she discovered a small crowd that had gathered round a paramedic who was treating Mr Hunt after he had collapsed in Ipswich town centre.

She knew exactly what to do and without hesitation joined in the life-saving efforts, carrying out CPR while the paramedic administered a shock with a defibrillator.

It took 45 minutes of CPR and four shocks from a defibrillator for Mr Hunt to respond, without Ms Perry’s help, he is sure that he would have died.

Ms Perry said: “When I walked away from saving Terry I thought about all the people around him who just stepped back and didn’t get involved.

“It was depressing really. People need to learn CPR, it is such an easy skill.

“People are scared of hurting someone but that person can’t breathe, they are dying you couldn’t hurt them more than that.”

Mr Hunt said: “I fully appreciate how lucky I have been. I’ve been advised that my heart is now functioning well and the outlook is positive.

“Without the actions of Lisa and the paramedic I would not have survived. I am eternally grateful to them.”

Mr Hunt and Ms Perry continue to work promoting the use of CPR skills in Ipswich.

Topic Tags:

Poll How long should you keep child off school after a sickness bug?

16:57 Dominic Moffitt
Morland Primary School in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Parents at an Ipswich school have expressed concern after they were advised to contradict NHS guidelines and send their children back to school sooner after they have been ill.

‘Tell my wife I love her’ - final words of man, 76, killed by speeding driver

16:20 Jake Foxford
Kellie Tandy, 38, was driving in St Osyth when she hit 76-year-old Ronald Ramsey on May 11, 2017 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A Clacton woman was sentenced to three years and six months as a court heard the heart-rending last words of a 76-year-old man hit by her speeding car.

Life saver reiterates the need to learn basic first aid as she wins national award

16:18 Dominic Moffitt
Terry Hunt stands beside Lisa Perry who saved his life in May Picture: SADS

A woman who stepped in and performed life-saving CPR when former EADT and Ipswich Star editor Terry Hunt collapsed in Ipswich town centre has once again been honoured for her actions.

Top staff at mental health trust move to different health service roles

14:25 Geraldine Scott
Left to right, Julie Cave, Dawn Collins, and Rebecca Driver. Photo: Archant

Top level staff at the region’s mental health trust are moving to new positions within Norfolk’s health service.

Could these two males assist Stoke Bridge attack inquiry?

14:18 Tom Potter
Police have issued footage of two males walking along Grey Friars Road at around 11.58pm on Saturday, November 3 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police have issued CCTV of two males they believe could assist in the investigation into a motiveless attack near Ipswich town centre.

Updated Warning issued after elderly victims are scammed out of four figure sums of cash

14:03
A warning has been issues after two elderly people were scammed. Picture: Nick Butcher

Two OAPs have been “scammed” out of a large amount of money after a phone call from someone pretending to be the police.

Eastern Institute of Technology bid is ‘key to unlocking the potential of future generations’

13:25 Mariam Ghaemi
On Thursday, November 15, local MP Jo Churchill, Liz Truss MP and James Cartlidge MP met with Dr Nikos Savvas, Principal of West Suffolk College, to show their strong support for West Suffolk College’'s bid to become an Eastern Institute of Technology. Pictured at Westminster Picture: SUBMITTED

A “visionary and ambitious” bid to establish a pioneering multi-million pound centre for technology in the east has been put forward.

Most read

26 cars fined in illegal parking crackdown

St Edmundsbury Police held a crackdown on illegal parking. Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICE

‘He’s got to leave potential at the door and leave a mark’ - Lambert on Bishop return and Huws setback

Teddy Bishop has played just 24 minutes of football for Ipswich Town this season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2018: Travel information

The packed Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre last year at Angel Hill Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Additional trains running to and from the Christmas Fayre

The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Four-vehicle crash closes major Suffolk road

The crash happened near Earl Soham around 8.15am on November 22. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I was never told anything... at least have the bravery to tell me’ - Bart on being dropped by Hurst for Norwich clash

Bartosz Bialkowski is back in the team after being dropped by Paul Hurst earlier in the season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24