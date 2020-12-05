E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Two women assaulted by two men in town centre car park

PUBLISHED: 13:57 05 December 2020 | UPDATED: 13:57 05 December 2020

The assault reportedly happened in the Vineyard Street car park late at night in the centre of Colchester. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The assault reportedly happened in the Vineyard Street car park late at night in the centre of Colchester. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Two women have been assaulted by two men late at night in the centre of Colchester.

The incident happened on Saturday, September 26, between 10pm and 10.15pm in the Vineyard Street car park. Details of the incident have only now been released by police.

One suspect is described as white, around 6ft tall, with ginger hair.

The second is also described as white, with brown hair and wearing a black jacket or hoodie.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened is asked to contact Essex Police quoting reference 42/156082/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman in her 20s dies in car crash

Essex Police were called to the collision in Thaxted Road, Howlett End, on Friday night. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two women assaulted by two men in town centre car park

The assault reportedly happened in the Vineyard Street car park late at night in the centre of Colchester. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Late night shopping could become a daily addition, says town centre expert

Ipswich Central boss Paul Clement said the town proved popular for the first late night shopping of the year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Step by step guide to making a natural Christmas wreath

Sue Sharman, who is based at Swann Nursery near Woodbridge, makes natural, festive wreaths annually Pictures: CHARLOTTE BOND

Matchday Live: Town bid to end fractious week with three points in first game in front of fans since March

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert takes his side to Plymouth Argyle this afternoon. Picture: PAGEPIX