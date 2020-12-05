Published: 1:57 PM December 5, 2020 Updated: 11:10 AM December 9, 2020

The assault reportedly happened in the Vineyard Street car park late at night in the centre of Colchester. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS - Credit: Archant

Two women have been assaulted by two men late at night in the centre of Colchester.

The incident happened on Saturday, September 26, between 10pm and 10.15pm in the Vineyard Street car park. Details of the incident have only now been released by police.

One suspect is described as white, around 6ft tall, with ginger hair.

The second is also described as white, with brown hair and wearing a black jacket or hoodie.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened is asked to contact Essex Police quoting reference 42/156082/20.