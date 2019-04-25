Popular Women on Wheels event returns to Sudbury

Organisers of a popular Sudbury cycling event are calling on women and girls to get on their bikes again this summer to raise money for a hospice charity.

Women on Wheels (WoW) Sudbury, which is open to women and girls aged eight and over of all abilities, will start at Acton Village Hall on Sunday, July 21, and cyclists have the choice of completing either a 20-mile or 50-mile route.

The route takes participants through the beautiful countryside around Sudbury and surrounding villages, and the ride is fully marshalled with tea and cake stops along the way.

WoW Sudbury, is one of four WoW events across Suffolk this year and is organised by Abbeycroft Leisure in partnership with Suffolk County Council and St Nicholas Hospice Care.

Tracey Loynds, development director at Abbeycroft Leisure, said: “We are delighted to be hosting our fifth WoW event in Sudbury especially after the success of last year's event, when more than 128 women and girls took part.

“One of the most fulfilling aspects of WoW is seeing the joy on the faces of the women and girls taking part, often rediscovering the pleasure of being on a bike, and this is reflected in much of the positive feedback we received.”

Dr Amanda Jones, director of Public Health at Suffolk County Council, said: “Women on Wheels provides a fantastic stepping stone for women and girls to get on their bikes in a friendly and welcoming environment, and enjoy the freedom and exercise that cycling can provide. “With the OVO Energy Women's Tour starting in Suffolk on June 10, I hope that it will inspire even more women and girls to sign up and take part. “We want to encourage as many people as possible to increase the amount of exercise they take and get the benefits this will bring to their health and wellbeing.”

St Nicholas Hospice Care's community fundraiser George Chilvers said: “Now in its fifth year we're delighted to see WoW Sudbury go from strength to strength.

“Over the past five years the event has raised over £20,000 and has made a huge difference to St Nicholas Hopsice Care.

“As the palliative care provider for Sudbury, it's so important for us to get support from the town and surrounding areas – this event is doing just that. Please sign up and together we really can help. Thank you.”

A 25% early bird discount is available until May 12, if cyclists register for both the Sudbury and Bury St Edmunds WoW events.