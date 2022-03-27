News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Women on Wheels cycling event returns to Suffolk this spring

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 1:53 PM March 27, 2022
Riders testing the route for the Women on Wheels event

The 'Women on Wheels' event will return to Suffolk for the first time in three years. - Credit: The Blossom charity

Women-only cycling event Women on Wheels is making its return to Suffolk after three years away, on May 22.

The charity event, raising money for the Blossom charity, is set to see hundreds of cyclists take to the streets of Eye and surrounding countryside, over a 10 or 20-mile route.

Founder of event organisers Fit Together Studio, Emily Orford, said: "We’re excited to be organising a Women on Wheels event in Eye for the first time this year.

“Women on Wheels is a fantastic initiative, encouraging women and girls to get active and have fun through cycling."

Due to coronavirus restrictions cancelling previous events this is the first time in three years the event will have been held in Suffolk.

The event costs £10 for 10-mile riders and £15 for 20-mile riders, and will start at Eye community centre.

More information and details on how to secure a place can be found here.

Riders from the Women on Wheels event

The event is spread over a 10 or 20 mile route around Eye and the surrounding countryside. - Credit: The Blossom charity


Charity Fundraiser
Suffolk
Eye News

Don't Miss

Kieron Dyer pictured ahead of the game against Bristol Rovers.

Interview

Kieron Dyer: Why I quit Ipswich Town U23s job

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The cafe and wool store would be built on land in Kirton Road, Trimley St Martin

East Suffolk Council

Village cafe and wool shop plan refused despite huge support

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
People boating on the River Stour in Flatford, Babergh

Data

Revealed: The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Suffolk

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna speaks to the press after the game.

Press conference

'Timing is important' - McKenna responds to Dyer's youth frustrations

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon