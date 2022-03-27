Women on Wheels cycling event returns to Suffolk this spring

The 'Women on Wheels' event will return to Suffolk for the first time in three years. - Credit: The Blossom charity

Women-only cycling event Women on Wheels is making its return to Suffolk after three years away, on May 22.

The charity event, raising money for the Blossom charity, is set to see hundreds of cyclists take to the streets of Eye and surrounding countryside, over a 10 or 20-mile route.

Founder of event organisers Fit Together Studio, Emily Orford, said: "We’re excited to be organising a Women on Wheels event in Eye for the first time this year.

“Women on Wheels is a fantastic initiative, encouraging women and girls to get active and have fun through cycling."

Due to coronavirus restrictions cancelling previous events this is the first time in three years the event will have been held in Suffolk.

The event costs £10 for 10-mile riders and £15 for 20-mile riders, and will start at Eye community centre.

