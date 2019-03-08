Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Popular women-only cycling event returns for sixth time in summer

PUBLISHED: 13:08 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:08 12 March 2019

Action from last year's Women on Wheels event in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Action from last year's Women on Wheels event in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Archant

A popular Bury St Edmunds cycling event is to return for a sixth year with all proceeds donated to a hospice based in the town.

Cyclists leave Nowton Park in Bury St Edmunds in last year's Women on Wheels event Picture: ANDY ABBOTTCyclists leave Nowton Park in Bury St Edmunds in last year's Women on Wheels event Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Registrations are now open for the Women on Wheels (WOW) event – which will take place on Sunday, July 7, starting from Nowton Park.

The female-only event, which offers four routes of 10, 25, 50 or 70-miles, is organised by Abbeycroft Leisure in partnership with Suffolk County Council.

Bury is one of four WoW events across Suffolk this year, with others being held in Southwold, Sudbury and Debenham.

The rides are aimed at women of any age or ability – children must be 12 or over – and are focused on the fun and friendly aspects of cycling.

The money is presented from last year's event. Left to right: Sharon Place, Camilla Spicer, Ian Evans, Ann Williamson, Amelia Lebentz Picture: ANDY ABBOTTThe money is presented from last year's event. Left to right: Sharon Place, Camilla Spicer, Ian Evans, Ann Williamson, Amelia Lebentz Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Last year’s Bury event attracted around 230 cyclists and raised more than £6,700 for St Nicholas Hospice Care, which will be supported again in 2019.

Alison Blackwell, Abbeycroft Leisure’s development director, said: “The WoW events just keep getting better and we’re hoping for even more ladies and girls to take part this year.

“It’s a great day and a great way to get back on your bike, plus there’s coffee and cake, what could be better.”

The Bury St Edmunds event is sponsored by Havebury Housing Association and supported by specialist bike retailer Revel Outdoors.

There is an early-bird offer available on entry for the Bury ride until March 31, offering 25% off the adult fee for the 25, 50 and 70-mile rides.

This year, there is also a discount for combined entry to the Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury WoW rides.

James Reeder, cabinet member for health at Suffolk County Council, said: “The Women on Wheels events do a brilliant job in encouraging women and girls to get on their bikes and enjoy the significant health, wellbeing and environmental benefits that cycling brings.

“I’m sure this year’s Bury St Edmunds events will see another bumper attendance and, for many, act as a catalyst to cycle on a more regular basis.

“I wish them all well, safe in the knowledge that by cycling more often they are not only improving their own health but also contributing to Suffolk’s ambition of becoming the most active county in England.”

Andrew Smith, chief executive of The Havebury Housing Partnership, said: “Havebury are really proud to be sponsoring the Women on Wheels event in Bury St Edmunds, and in doing so, supporting the vital services that St Nicholas Hospice provide.

“It is great to be supporting an event that promotes and supports community cohesion, it will be an enjoyable day out for all involved.”

George Chilvers, community fundraiser at St Nicholas Hospice Care, said: “We’re delighted that Women on Wheels has become a permanent fixture in our fundraising calendar and we’re ever so grateful for the wonderful amount raised and all the support that we have received.

“It’s thanks to the amazing support from events like WOW Bury that we are able to continue offering the vital services we provide throughout West Suffolk and Thetford.”

Registrations are now open at www.stnicholashospice.org.uk/news-community/events-listing/women-on-wheels-bury-st-edmunds/

For more information about WoW events in Suffolk, visit www.wowsuffolk.org.uk

Most Read

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Teen arrested after huge drugs stash found during stop and search

A large stash of drugs and money was discovered in a vehicle in Earls Colne Picture: ESSEX POLICE

‘He’s got attributes’ – Lambert set to hand Jackson rare start at Bristol City

Kayden Jackson closes down Sam Johnstone at West Brom Picture Pagepix

Most Read

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Teen arrested after huge drugs stash found during stop and search

A large stash of drugs and money was discovered in a vehicle in Earls Colne Picture: ESSEX POLICE

‘He’s got attributes’ – Lambert set to hand Jackson rare start at Bristol City

Kayden Jackson closes down Sam Johnstone at West Brom Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Storm Gareth could bring 60mph winds - Everything we know so far

Stormy weather is expected today and tomorrow. Picture: NIGE BROWN.

‘Fantastic’ news as Emirates doubles flights between Dubai and Stansted

The first Emirates aircraft arriving at London Stansted Airport under a celebratory water arch in June 2018 Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORT

Grate news! Cheese store scoops Shop of the Year award

Clare Jackson at Slate Deli in Aldeburgh Picture: GREGG BROWN

Owner reveals reason behind sudden closure of hotel and wedding venue

Dee Mauree, owner of the Carlton Manor Hotel, has revealed the reason behind the venue's sudden closure. Picture: James Bass
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists