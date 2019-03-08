Popular women-only cycling event returns for sixth time in summer

Action from last year's Women on Wheels event in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Archant

A popular Bury St Edmunds cycling event is to return for a sixth year with all proceeds donated to a hospice based in the town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cyclists leave Nowton Park in Bury St Edmunds in last year's Women on Wheels event Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Cyclists leave Nowton Park in Bury St Edmunds in last year's Women on Wheels event Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Registrations are now open for the Women on Wheels (WOW) event – which will take place on Sunday, July 7, starting from Nowton Park.

The female-only event, which offers four routes of 10, 25, 50 or 70-miles, is organised by Abbeycroft Leisure in partnership with Suffolk County Council.

Bury is one of four WoW events across Suffolk this year, with others being held in Southwold, Sudbury and Debenham.

The rides are aimed at women of any age or ability – children must be 12 or over – and are focused on the fun and friendly aspects of cycling.

The money is presented from last year's event. Left to right: Sharon Place, Camilla Spicer, Ian Evans, Ann Williamson, Amelia Lebentz Picture: ANDY ABBOTT The money is presented from last year's event. Left to right: Sharon Place, Camilla Spicer, Ian Evans, Ann Williamson, Amelia Lebentz Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Last year’s Bury event attracted around 230 cyclists and raised more than £6,700 for St Nicholas Hospice Care, which will be supported again in 2019.

Alison Blackwell, Abbeycroft Leisure’s development director, said: “The WoW events just keep getting better and we’re hoping for even more ladies and girls to take part this year.

“It’s a great day and a great way to get back on your bike, plus there’s coffee and cake, what could be better.”

The Bury St Edmunds event is sponsored by Havebury Housing Association and supported by specialist bike retailer Revel Outdoors.

There is an early-bird offer available on entry for the Bury ride until March 31, offering 25% off the adult fee for the 25, 50 and 70-mile rides.

This year, there is also a discount for combined entry to the Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury WoW rides.

James Reeder, cabinet member for health at Suffolk County Council, said: “The Women on Wheels events do a brilliant job in encouraging women and girls to get on their bikes and enjoy the significant health, wellbeing and environmental benefits that cycling brings.

“I’m sure this year’s Bury St Edmunds events will see another bumper attendance and, for many, act as a catalyst to cycle on a more regular basis.

“I wish them all well, safe in the knowledge that by cycling more often they are not only improving their own health but also contributing to Suffolk’s ambition of becoming the most active county in England.”

Andrew Smith, chief executive of The Havebury Housing Partnership, said: “Havebury are really proud to be sponsoring the Women on Wheels event in Bury St Edmunds, and in doing so, supporting the vital services that St Nicholas Hospice provide.

“It is great to be supporting an event that promotes and supports community cohesion, it will be an enjoyable day out for all involved.”

George Chilvers, community fundraiser at St Nicholas Hospice Care, said: “We’re delighted that Women on Wheels has become a permanent fixture in our fundraising calendar and we’re ever so grateful for the wonderful amount raised and all the support that we have received.

“It’s thanks to the amazing support from events like WOW Bury that we are able to continue offering the vital services we provide throughout West Suffolk and Thetford.”

Registrations are now open at www.stnicholashospice.org.uk/news-community/events-listing/women-on-wheels-bury-st-edmunds/

For more information about WoW events in Suffolk, visit www.wowsuffolk.org.uk