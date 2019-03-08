Seven ways to get your child into women's football this weekend

Women's football weekend will be celebrating the best that the women's game has to offer, but how can you get your daughter into the game?

The event comes only a week after Wembley hosted the biggest English women's football game ever.

1) Go down and watch your local club

In Suffolk we have a number of fantastic women's football teams. Many of them will be playing in the Suffolk County Cup this weekend so its the perfect time to wrap up, get out there and see a game in the flesh. Most games cost very little to go down and watch for families. There are seven cup games on offer including AFC Kesgrave v Ipswich Town.

2) Take a trip to see the big guns

If you were inspired by the Lionesses, many of them will be out and about playing for their clubs this weekend. A number of the big women's sides are playing at men's stadiums including Liverpool's Anfield, Brighton's Amex and Tottenham's new stadium. Others will be playing big fixtures at their normal home grounds, none should be missed. If you can't make it out in person the FA Player app should be able to help you get your fix of this weekend's games.

3) Look at joining up your little one

Suffolk is extremely lucky to have a thriving Wildcat programme, which encourages young girls to take their first steps into football. Girls aged between 5 and 11 can get involved in the centres which can be found right across the county. The Wildcat centres are designed to create fun and friendly environments for girls to have fun and get to grips with the game.

4) Learn about some of the big stars

Megan Rapinoe, Sam Kerr and Marta are some of the biggest names in women's football right now but what do you know about them? Each have their own inspiring stories of how they changed the game that could help peak your child's interest in the game. If you are looking for someone closer to home how about our own Lionesses stories or that of Lily Parr, one of the original women's football players who was a real trailblazer for the game.

5) Look back at a summer of success

This year's Women's World Cup was one of the biggest and best supported tournaments today, highlighting the women's game on an international stage. A great way to inspire your youngster could be by looking back on this landmark tournament's best bits. A quick search online will throw up hundreds of highlights including England's quarter final win against Norway and the USA taking on the Netherlands in the final.

6) Head out for a kickabout

If you don't fancy heading out to watch a game then why not host your own. Wrap up warm and head down to your local park or even just into the back garden, throw down a few old jumpers for a goal and just get stuck in. Many top players can attribute their early interest in the game to playing with friends and family. Even if your little girl doesn't become the next Steph Houghton or Lucy Bronze it's a great way to keep fit and spend time together.

7) Get involved yourself

For many kids their parents are their heroes, a great way to inspired kids is to get involved yourself. Besides age should never be a barrier to getting involved in sport. Many of the Suffolk league teams are still looking for players to help bolster their sides this season. Give them a search, find a club near you and get involved!

Rebecca Bolton, Suffolk FA Girls' and Women's Football Development Officer said: "This is such an exciting time for girls' and women's football, so let's get behind it together and really drive female football in Suffolk."