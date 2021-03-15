How safe do women feel in Suffolk? Fill in our survey

Published: 11:59 AM March 15, 2021 Updated: 12:07 PM March 15, 2021

The heartbreaking death of Sarah Everard in London has prompted a national debate around women's safety - but how safe is it in Suffolk?

We are encouraging women across the county to speak out about just how secure they feel in our region by filling in our survey below.

Sarah Everard's death has seen many women share times of when they have felt uncomfortable walking alone or have taken measures to protect themselves while out and about.

The 33-year-old was last seen walking home in south London on March 3 at around 9pm. Human remains found in Kent were later identified as hers.

Serving Met Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, has been charged with Ms Everard's murder.

An online vigil was held in memory of Sarah Everard on Saturday in Suffolk, as London protests grew violent.

Organisers of the Suffolk event said they wanted to ensure the topic of women's safety remained top of the agenda.

Laura Polley (L) and Grace Nichol (R), organised a vigil in Ipswich to remember Sarah Everend and highlight the safety issues faced everyday by women across the country. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Organiser Laura Polley said: "This conversation has needed to happen for a decade. Sarah's death has brought it home.

"We are told to do things like wear bright clothing and hold keys but it still wasn't enough for Sarah.

"This has shocked the whole nation - it could have happened to any one of us. The vigil was all from anger and fear."

EADT and Ipswich Star social media assistant Amy Peckham-Driver also wrote about her experiences, saying: "I cannot name a single woman I know who can't relate to the fear of walking home alone."

Suffolk police said it was "committed to keeping everyone as safe as possible and protecting our communities".