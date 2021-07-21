Where can I see the Women's Tour 2021 in Suffolk?

Published: 9:31 AM July 21, 2021

The Women's Tour will be returning to Suffolk this October - Credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Some of the world's best cycling talent is set to ride along the streets of Suffolk this October for the return of the Women's Tour.

It is the sixth time that the county has hosted the tour in its seven-year history.





When will the race take place?

This year, Suffolk will play host to the final stage of the race on Saturday, October 9.





What's the Suffolk route for this year's tour?

You may also want to watch:

The Suffolk stage of the race will be 155km long and will stretch between Haverhill and Felixstowe.

The peloton will head from Haverhill, past Melford Hall and through Sudbury, before passing along the runway at Wattisham Flying Station.

The riders will then head through areas like Stowmarket, Wickham Market and Woodbridge, before heading south towards the finish line adjacent to Felixstowe beach.

This year's Women's Tour map - Credit: The Women's Tour





Will the tour pass through Essex?

The day before the tour reaches Suffolk, it will also head through north Essex.

Starting at Colchester’s Northern Gateway Sports Park, riders will complete a lap of the venue’s closed road cycle circuit before heading into Colchester town centre.

The peloton will pass through the finish line on Clacton seafront after just 32km, before completing a 63.5-kilometre loop via Holland-on-Sea, Thorpe-le-Soken and Manningtree.

The Women's Tour will also be passing through Essex this October - Credit: The Women's Tour



