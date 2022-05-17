News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Where will the Women's Tour 2022 pass through in Suffolk and Essex?

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 12:20 PM May 17, 2022
The first stage of the Women's Tour 2022 will start in Colchester and finish in Bury St Edmunds

The first stage of the Women's Tour 2022 will start in Colchester and finish in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Nick Butcher

The biggest cycling event in the country for female riders will be starting in Essex and finish in Suffolk on the first day of the tour.

Over 100 of the world's best cyclists will be setting off at 11am from Colchester Sports Park on June 6, and will tour through Essex and Suffolk countryside before finishing the first stage in Bury St Edmunds, on Angel Hill at an estimated time of between 2.41pm and 3.26pm.

Along the 141km route, the tour will cycle through Needham Market, Stowmarket, Hadleigh and will pass under the Orwell Bridge on the outskirts of Ipswich.

Marianne Vos winning the Women's Tour in Bury St Edmunds in 2014, the last time the tour finished in the Suffolk town

Marianne Vos winning the Women's Tour in Bury St Edmunds in 2014, the last time the tour finished in the Suffolk town - Credit: SWpix

This will be the first time the riders will finish in Bury St Edmunds since 2014, and only the third time the village has hosted the riders in the events history.

After the first stage, the riders head further west for Harlow, Essex, the following day.

You can see a route of the first stage, including sprint areas below, and to find out more about the event and see estimated times for each stage of the route, click here.

